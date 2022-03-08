WINTERSET, IOWA — Fifty-two homes were damaged or destroyed because of the tornado in Winterset over the weekend. Betty Hope was one of the people who lost it all.

“You never think it is going to happen to you, you think it is always going to happen to somebody else but it’s just crazy. I still don’t really believe it yet it hasn’t sunk in,” Hope said as she looked at the foundation of her home. She has lived in Winterset her entire life and had lived in her house for over two decades.

A flipped RV, the walls of her house in piles of rubble and snow covering it all; Hope and her friend Sam still joked about an old pine tree, that they had been thinking of getting rid of for years, and how it survived the storm.

Through the effort of volunteers and her friends, she was able to find several meaningful items that had been scattered throughout the area.

“I had asked the ladies to look for my wedding dress and somebody came back and they had found it. I need to have it cleaned obviously you know. It is things like that, I was talking about that little costume I used to wear when I was four. Just memories, memories. You can’t replace those things,” Hope said.

She was also able to find keepsakes from her late husband’s funeral, along with his dad’s shotgun and military flag.

She visited with her insurance company on Monday to go over her property damage. She is fully insured, that isn’t the problem. Hope shared that she was figuring out if she would rebuild on her property or move somewhere else. She and the other people who lost their homes have that choice to make and the recovery process continues.