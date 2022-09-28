DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosted a Yappy Hour Wednesday night to help raise money to care for the influx of animals in their shelters.

Event goers were able to share a drink with their furry friends at Big Grove Brewery.

Kenzie Miller, event associate for the ARL, said while the humans enjoyed brews the pups enjoyed Bark-uterie cups.

“All the events we do the proceeds do go back to the animals in our care and we do have a lot of animals right now so this money is definitely needed for those pets,” Miller said.

The ARL has been partnering with breweries around the metro to help raise money for a while now and it’s been a big success, Miller said.

All proceeds from the purchase of raffle tickets and Bark-uterie cups will go to the care of the animals in ARL shelters.