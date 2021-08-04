Xavior Harrelson reward fundraiser Wednesday night in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa — It’s been more than two months since anyone has seen 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma.

The community is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday to add to the reward, with the hope that more information regarding the missing boy’s disappearance will be brought to light soon.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Pizza Ranch in Grinnell from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All tips at the restaurant will be donated to the reward fund, which currently has more than $35,000.

Tips on Xavior’s disappearance can be submitted on the FBI’s tip website or by calling the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.