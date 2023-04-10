DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a Des Moines crash that critically injured a man late Saturday night.

Pablo Pintor, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle, OWI-3rd offense, possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence, and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

The charges stem from a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

A vehicle driven by Pintor collided with another vehicle driven by a 24-year-old male. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment and after Pintor’s release, he was arrested. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Sgt. Parizek said as of Monday morning, the other driver remained hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.