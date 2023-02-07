IOWA CITY, IOWA — When the boys of summer are done with the ‘friendly confines’ of Wrigley Field this year, there will still be one more game on the schedule. On Tuesday the Hawkeyes confirmed that they will take on the Northwestern Wildcats on November 4th in one of baseball’s most iconic stadiums.

Rumors of a game on the diamond at Wrigley have circulated for months. Ticketing information for the game has not been released.

The Wildcats have played at Wrigley Field twice since 2010. The Iowa Hawkeyes were victorious playing on the baseball field at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2017 against Boston College.