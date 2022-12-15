ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a wrestler at Roland-Story High School who has continued to compete despite a pending assault charge have decided their son won’t take part in athletics for the remainder of the year. The Roland-Story school district made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

At the center of the controversy is wrestler Kade Blume. The junior defending state champion is charged with assault for allegedly violating a teen victim with an object. The case was originally being tried in adult court, but this week Blume agreed to a plea deal that will move the case to juvenile court.

Despite the pending felony charges, Blume was allowed to return to the wrestling team this season. Earlier this week a team Facebook page shared a photo of Blume on the medal stand after a tournament – but that photo was later removed after it drew widespread criticism in the comment section.

The district announced the Blume family’s decision with a lengthy statement. The district maintains that it has followed policies all along as Blume’s case has worked through the legal process. The statement reads in full:

The District has been receiving questions from our community members regarding why a Roland-Story wrestler has been allowed to compete in one meet, despite facing criminal charges.

As we have stated, the conduct in question occurred off school grounds, which impacts the policies and procedures the school follows. While the District cannot discuss specifics, it can advise that the language of the District’s current good conduct policy was followed and enforced based on the initial allegations and available information.

On Monday, December 12, the District was first made aware of the student’s transfer to juvenile court via public sources. After an evaluation of this new information and related developments, the District has taken additional action in accordance with overall District policies and procedures.

We understand that some members of our community are frustrated that the District is not sharing details on the disciplinary actions being taken. Please know that the District is legally obligated to maintain student confidentiality. However, upon discussion with the Blume family and the District, the parties have reached an understanding whereby Kade Blume will not participate in extracurricular activities within the Roland-Story Community School District for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.” Roland-Story School District

One now-former member of the Roland-Story School Board, Jasmine Goeders, resigned from her position this week in protest to the district’s handling of the situation.