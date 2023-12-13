AMES, Iowa — A truck from Decker Truck Lines in Fort Dodge made it’s way across central Iowa today dropping wreaths in Ames, Boone, Ogden, and Stratford.

Lyle Turville, was the volunteer driver for Decker Truck Lines. He made the trip all the way to Maine to get this load of wreaths to be delivered in Iowa. The wreaths will be put on veterans’ graves on Saturday.

“As a veteran myself, just jumped at it when they asked me,” said Turville. “You know, this whole program wouldn’t work as smooth as it does, if it wasn’t for all the volunteers we saw here today, these are all volunteers. When they place the wreaths on Saturday, those will be all volunteers too, and the trucking companies all donate.”

Volunteers were at the ready when the truck arrived in Ames.

“Today we will receive 1,812 wreaths on a semi truck so we need to unload them and then on Friday will stage the cemetery, and on Saturday will lay the wreaths,” said Jamie Barker, of the American Legion Auxiliary. “The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember our veterans, to honor those serving, and to teach our youth about the veterans, and that what they’ve done for us”.

Fred Greiner is spearheading an effort to honor veterans in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Boone.

“That as a veteran, I just feel it’s important to honor all those who have served and given their time,” said Greiner. “Three hundred forty wreaths is what we ordered for this year.”

Both Ames and Boone will host an 11:00 a.m. ceremony on Saturday to place the wreaths.