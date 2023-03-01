WAUKEE, Iowa — One look at the Johnsons’ wall, and it’s clear this has gone well.

“I think she very quickly settled into our home and became part of our family,” says Alli Johnson of Waukee.

Likewise for her 16-year-old exchange student, Liza Yaryshkina—she’s loved everything about America.

“Wait! I don’t like tomato soup,” Liza laughs.

Alright, except for the soup.

But about this time last year, there was a far bigger problem. Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine.

“I knew immediately that she was going to need more support from us than she did before,” says Johnson, putting it mildly.

Liza’s home in Donetsk was hit. And not far to the south–in Mariupol–things were worse.

“They were actually drinking snow,” says Liza. “And eating birds because they just didn’t have enough support or food. And they risked their lives everyday just to go to the store.”

Her family was able to escape to Spain, so they’re okay for now. But what about Liza? She was supposed to return home last June to finish high school.

“After a couple conversations with her family we decided that Liza staying in the U.S. was the best thing for her,” Johnson says.

Liza and the seven other Ukrainians currently studying here in Iowa have been allowed to remain here to finish high school. But then what?

“They’re not international students because they don’t have what they call an F-1 visa, which is what most colleges require,” says Johnson. “What they’re on is a J-1 visa, which is for high school studies. It expires June 30th.”

For now, they’re applying to college. But how to pay for it?

“They don’t qualify for full scholarships,” says Johnson. “In order to qualify for scholarships, you have to be either (a) a US citizen, or (b) an international student. They’re neither.”

They also can’t work and can’t apply for student loans.

The Drake Law School has answered the call to help with legal work, but the ones with real power could be the universities themselves.

“I’m hoping that some college will come up and say ‘We got these kids. Come. We’re going to take care of you,'” says Johnson. “Because guess what? Their country’s going to need them when this war is over.”

Through it all, Liza somehow still seems like a normal teenager.

Mad props to the Johnsons for that.

“I feel supported everywhere here,” Liza says. “Iowa is great. This house is great. My school is great. I feel very lucky.”

But for all that to continue, the powers that be must listen, and act.

“These kids need our help,” says Johnson. “They’re 16, 17, 18 years old. And they’re stuck.”