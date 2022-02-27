DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone Americas confirmed to WHO 13 that it is investigating what it described as a “potential security incident” at its facilities. The company wouldn’t confirm the investigation’s impact on the Firestone facility in Des Moines. (Note: Bridgestone Americas is the parent company of Firestone). But workers say the investigation disrupted normal activities at the Des Moines plant on Sunday as the company conducted its review.

The Firestone plant, which has operated since 1945, produces tires for the agricultural industry and employs nearly 900 people in the Des Moines area.

A statement from Bridgestone Americas addressed the investigation:

“Bridgestone Americas is currently investigating a potential information security incident. Since learning of the potential incident in the early morning hours of February 27, we have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems. Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any potential impact.

Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers.“

WHO 13 asked about the status of the Des Moines facility and a Bridgestone Americas spokeswoman replied via email, “We’re continuing to investigate the situation.”