JOHNSTON, Iowa — If a nightmare was a symphony, Tim Gerzema would play it beautifully. Last week, Tim and his three roommates were forced to move from their Johnston townhome due to staffing shortages at Candeo Iowa, which provides assisted living services to disabled Iowans through Medicaid funding.

“A lot of unknowns and just kind of very unexpected,” said Natalie Brand, whose son Ben Jones is one of Tim’s roommates. The Brands were told it could last a minimum of four weeks due to staffers testing positive for COVID-19 or leaving the profession. “He has a home to come to. He can be safe in that regard, but we both do work, so it’s not going to work very well,” said Brand.

Tim’s mother, Merry Gerzema, sees one month easily turning into more. “To get people hired and all the training done and get familiar with the guys, I’m not sure four weeks is realistic to be honest with you,” Merry said.

Candeo Iowa isn’t alone. The workforce shortage and finding employees for similar groups providing Medicaid services is a national problem. Merry said, “I think when he was working at Walmart, [Tim] was making more per hour than some people.” Brand said, “Not paying them the value of what they are worth is not going to be sustainable.”

Just days ago on Jan. 28, the Candeo Iowa website posted 11 job openings. The positions range from a full-time human resources manager making up to $65,000 annually, to a part-time transportation specialist at $15 per hour. Nine of the 11 openings currently offer a $1,000 signing bonus. “That person has to be responsible for a lot of individuals, their care, their daily schedule, daily hygiene and just a lot of safety issues,” Brand said.

If left unfilled it leaves families like the Brands and Gerzemas unable to fulfill their sons’ dreams of independence. “I like living at my own house, momma,” said Tim.

New hires are the missing note that will help Ben, Tim and their two roommates continue their composition of a life they have been thriving in. “We try to advocate for the boys as much as we can, but unless we really are involved on a much higher level, I’m not sure anything we do gets heard,” Brand said.

If you are interested in a job opportunity with Candeo Iowa, visit its website at www.CandeoIowa.org/careers