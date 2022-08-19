JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were able to get the machine off the victim, who was reported to be awake and breathing.

Kellogg and Newton Fire/EMS personnel responded along with the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

An air ambulance transported the injured worker to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.