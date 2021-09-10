Worker killed in industrial accident at Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A worker died early Friday in an industrial accident at a pork processing plant in Eagle Grove, according to Prestage Foods of Iowa.

The incident happened early Friday morning during the overnight shift at Prestage Foods’ plant in Eagle Grove, the company said in a statement. The company said 57-year-old company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was “performing routine maintenance duties” when he was killed. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.

Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null said in the statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in that investigation.

“In addition, we are conducting an internal investigation,” Null said.

The plant is located about 75 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The plant was the site of another employee fatality earlier this year, when 50-year-old Wayne Smith, of Fort Dodge, was fatally stabbed, reportedly by another worker, in February. Authorities have charged Lukouxs Brown, of Fort Dodge, with first-degree murder in that case. Brown was found not mentally competent to stand trial by a judge in April and turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center.