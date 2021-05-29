Worker at Des Moines hospital accused of raping patient

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man working at a metro hospital was arrested after allegedly raping a patient.
Tracey Hooks, 48, is being held in the Polk County Jail charged with third-degree sex abuse.
According to the criminal complaint, Hooks was working at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines in September 2020 when he raped a female patient. He was arrested on Friday. It is unclear what Hooks’ duties were at the hospital.
A representative with Broadlawns Medical Center was unable to respond to the case.
Hooks is being held on a $10,000 bond. He will appear before a judge on June 6.