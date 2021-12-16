Work continues to restore power to Iowans affected by damaging December storm

IOWA – Power crews across the state are working to restore electricity to those affected by Wednesday night’s historic severe weather. The December storm blew through the state downing power poles and lines and leaving more than 100,000 without power at the peak of the outages.

MidAmerican Energy said 48,000 customers in Iowa were without power at 9:30 Wednesday night but thanks to the efforts of their workers, that’s been slashed. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, about 14,000 customers across the state were reported to still be without power, with the majority of them being in the Council Bluffs area. In Des Moines, there are 3,763 customers waiting to have service restored.

Just over 20,000 Alliant Energy customers in Iowa were still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Most of those customers are located in northern Iowa.

If you see downed power lines, leave them be and contact local law enforcement and your local utility company.

You can report an outage to MidAmerican Energy here and Alliant Energy here.