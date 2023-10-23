DES MOINES, Iowa – City crews began carefully removing one of the artworks at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park downtown Monday morning.

It was just over a year ago that someone shattered six of the glass panels that make up Olafur Eliasson’s “Panoramic Awareness Pavilion” sculpture.

Monday morning, crews used heavy equipment to deinstall panels of the work for repairs.

The Des Moines Art Center is working with the artist on the repairs and restoration plans. It’s not known how long the repairs will take.