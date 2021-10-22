Woodward welcomes mystery warehouse

WOODWARD, Iowa — The Woodward City Council has approved a plan to allow a company to build a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse. The name of the company has not been revealed. The warehouse will employ 1,000 people, and it could open up by September 2022.

“I’ve been here for 35 years and this is the first exciting happening in Woodward,” said A.J. Patel, owner of AJ’s Grocery Store. “We are really happy about it. Some housing is coming too. It will give a good impact for this community, the economy and everything.”

The promise of a new company and 1,000 new jobs coming to the area is welcomed by the Deb Lucht, the CEO of Minburn Communications.

“Our company has invested substantially into the fiber in the community here in town and in the rural area,” said Lucht. “For us, this is a substantial sized business coming in that’s leveraging the investment that we’ve already made into the community.”

At the Community Center, the Get Together Club held it’s monthly meeting.

“So far as I know, everybody is pleased that we’re going to have some industry coming. There’s going to be a few jobs,” said Verla Elliott, a Woodward resident since the 1950s.