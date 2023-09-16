DES MOINES, Iowa- People don’t usually come to a cemetery to celebrate, but Saturday was the exception.

Woodland Cemetery is celebrating 175 years with a free event that will transport attendees back in time, starting in the 1800s.

The event took over a year to plan. Historians, re-enactors, and descendants of individuals laid to rest at Woodland will share stories of the early days of Des Moines.

While the event will showcase historical moments for the community, they’ll also highlight all of the notable people who are buried there. City flags are draped next to the graves of past Des Moines Mayors, and banners indicate which people have streets or schools named after them.

Mike Rowley is one of the volunteers who helped plan the event for over a year.

“We’re going to celebrate all forms of history here. This is one of the most diverse places in the state of Iowa; races, religions, nationalities of every sector of the communities,” said Rowley.

The event starts at 10 AM and last until 3 PM.