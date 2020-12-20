Woodland Cemetery and Wreaths Across America Pause to Honor Veteran Gravesites That No Longer See Visitors

DES MOINES, Iowa — They are gone but not forgotten. “I think it is very important not only to see the history and learn the history but also act on the history,” said Mike Rowley, a volunteer with Wreaths Across America.

As the pandemic forced the over decade-long tradition to go predominantly online, Wreaths Across America and volunteers made sure men and women who served our country were honored with a wreath. “I think it’s important we put memory wreaths on as many of the graves,” said Rowley.

For the second time in its history, the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department says a Des Moines municipal cemetery was chosen by the national group to participate, and Woodland Cemetery didn’t disappoint. “Very excited. This year we have over 600 wreaths donated in a very difficult year,” said Rowley.

Due to the pandemic, only volunteers laying wreaths donated by the community took part in the ceremony.

“There’s no pomp and circumstance today, no large crowd. But the people here are dedicated to doing it,” said Justin Alliss, an Army veteran himself. Alliss is a descendant of one of the farmer’s who helped develop the land where the cemetery now sits. “Lewis Jones is one of my ancestors,” said Alliss. “He was one of the pioneers of Des Moines and actually donated his portion of his farm about where we are standing now in 1848.”

It is believed that over 700 veterans buried at Woodland Cemetery no longer have family around to honor them. Over a century ago, no one could have imagined any lonely veteran events at the grave site of Sarah Palmer, affectionately called “Nurse Becky,” an Army nurse in the Civil War who once had 20,000 people attend her funeral in 1908. Rowley said, “She served as nurse during the Civil War. You can only imagine the horrific things she dealt with on a daily basis.”

The event also honored veterans who never made it back to loving arms of family. “John Wilbois Jr. He was a 24-year-old kid who died during World War II as a pilot,” said Rowley. The event honored others who served but their service was not commended as highly at the time because of their skin color. Rowley said, “Edward Banks was a member of the 97th Colored Infantry at a time when they weren’t always allowed to become officers.”

They are laying wreaths for those who laid their lives on the line for our freedom. Alliss said, “It makes everybody laying those wreaths stop for just a moment and recognize that particular soldier, sailor, airman or Marine.”