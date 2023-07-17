MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office had to wrangle some hogs Monday after a semi rolled over on Highway 20.

Sheriff’s officials were called to the rollover on Highway 20 near Moville at around 1:30 p.m.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan told KCAU 9 that the semi-driver was heading westbound on Highway 20 with hogs in its trailer heading toward a local meat processing plant.

Sheehan said that they believe that the truck hit the soft shoulder of the road, which caused the weight in the trailer to shift and topple over.

The driver of the truck was helped out of his vehicle and is doing okay, according to Sheehan. Some hogs may have died during the rollover, however, this is still being assessed.

The processing plant is sending trucks to pick up the remaining hogs.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton Fire and Rescue, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.