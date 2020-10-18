Women’s March Held in Des Moines to Urge Iowa Senators to Vote Against Supreme Court Nominee

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, dozens of Iowans gathered for the Des Moines Women’s March, a sister demonstration to the national Women’s March in Washington, D.C. These events aimed to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“I’m praying that people will stand up and say ‘hey, no this isn’t right,’” said Rahemma Mayfield, a speaker at the Des Moines event. “The fact that you’re trying to rush this in an election year, a month before election, and especially in such a crazy time.”

The march began at Pappajohn Sculpture Park and ended at the Neal Smith Federal Building. During the event, speakers highlighted Judge Barrett’s stance on policies they believe to be a threat to women’s rights.

Attendees also signed postcards that will be sent to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, urging the senators to vote against the Supreme Court nominee and bring attention to the issues minorities face in Iowa. Organizer Hailey Dixon said with this year’s events, it was important to highlight intersectionality in women’s rights.

“Women’s rights is an intersectional problem, and to show up for women we need to show up for a lot of the social justice issues that we’re facing as a whole right now,” Dixon said. “Hopefully we can get more people involved in the issues facing their community.”