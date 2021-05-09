Woman’s Body Found on Interstate 35 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found on Interstate 35 near Mills Civic Parkway on Sunday.

A passerby reported what appeared to be a dead body just off the shoulder of the roadway at mile marker 70.5 on I-35 northbound, just north of Mills Civic Parkway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 11:50 a.m. and found the body of a middle-aged woman, police said.

West Des Moines police detectives and a crime scene unit are now investigating the woman’s death.