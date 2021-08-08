 

Woman’s body found in parking lot of Des Moines business

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a business on Sunday.

Police responded to 801 SE 14th Street around 9 a.m. to investigate the discovery of a dead body. Officers located a woman dead in the parking lot of an automotive repair shop.

“Initial observations show no indication of any criminal contributing factors,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Detectives are investigating the case.

Police will provide more information when it becomes available.

