Woman stabs man in stomach during argument in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville police say a woman admitted to stabbing a man in the stomach during an argument Monday morning.

Police officers responded to downtown Knoxville at 110 W. Main Street at 10:30 a.m. to investigate a stabbing. Officers found a man at the scene who told them he had been stabbed by 56-year-old Toni Renee Baker.

The man was transported to the Knoxville hospital and later flow to a hospital in Des Moines. Police did not release his condition.

Minutes after speaking to the victim, police were able to locate Baker at 102 E. Robinson Street in Knoxville. Officers took Baker to the police department for questioning, and she allegedly told police she stabbed the man during a verbal argument.

Baker was arrested and charged with willful injury. She is being held in the Marion County Jail.