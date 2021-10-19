Woman shot in Des Moines bar fight dies

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was shot after a fight broke out at a Des Moines bar earlier this month has died, police announced Tuesday.

A 26-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, was hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot at the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Road on Oct. 10. She died from her injury on Tuesday, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man also injured in the shooting was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are investigating the homicide but have not made an arrest.

This is the eighth homicide in Des Moines in 2021.