DES MOINES, IA — A female was transported to the hospital overnight after she reported she was shot while walking.

According to the Des Moines Police, the adult female victim reported to the department that she was shot in the abdomen while walking in the area of MLK Parkway & Forest Avenue. A friend transported her to the hospital. She reported having no information on potential suspects or a motive.

Des Moines Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

