DES MOINES, Iowa- About two weeks ago a family of 5 was involved in a head on crash near Bondurant that left all of them injured. Since then, the family has been in and out of the hospital.

Bryan Chavez was driving the vehicle that got hit, and has since been unable to work due to a broken bone in his shoulder.

On Monday, his employer – Thrasher Services – created a GoFundMe for the family.

Bryan’s fiancée, Bianca, was ejected from the passenger seat in the crash. She broke various bones and is currently in a medically induced coma. Bryan’s three children were in the car as well. His two daughters had scrapes and bruises while his son had surgery on his broken arm earlier today.

Since Monday, the GoFundMe account has received over $5,000 in donations, but the goal is to reach around $50,000 to help with medical expenses and childcare.