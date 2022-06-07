DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department says a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near downtown. It is the ninth homicide of the year in the city.

Des Moines Police say they responded to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive at 9:30 pm to a report of a shooting. Officers found a woman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

Des Moines Police have not made any arrests but are interviewing witnesses and following leads. Police say this appears to be a targeted shooting and there isn’t a threat to the greater public.