IOWA CITY, IOWA — Two teen drivers – one of whom appears to have driving in the wrong lane – ran a stop sign and simultaneously hit another vehicle, killing a Waterloo woman in Iowa City on Saturday.

It happened just before 11:00 pm at the intersection of E. Court Street and S. 7th Avenue – just a few blocks from Iowa City High School. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Elijah Seals and Kesean Ford were both westbound on Court Street when they both ran a stop sign and hit 22-year-old Jennifer Russell as she drove through the intersection. Russell was taken from the scene by ambulance; she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The portion of E. Court Street where the crash occurred is a two-lane road with two-way traffic. For Seals and Ford to both be travelling westbound at the same time, one of them would have traveling in the improper lane of traffic. No criminal charges have been announced.