Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 141 on Friday Morning

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash this morning on Highway 141 in Grimes.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of SE Grimes Boulevard around 11:00 am on Friday on a report of an accident. Deputies say the driver of a Nissan Sentra was southbound on Highway 141 when she turned into the path of an oncoming semi.

The driver of the car was killed. Deputies will only say at this time that the victim was a 20-year-old woman. Her name hasn’t been released. The driver of the semi was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.