ALTOONA, Iowa – A woman is in serious condition after being rescued from a burning trailer at the Adventureland Campground Tuesday in Altoona.

Firefighters with the Altoona Fire Department were dispatched to 2600 Adventureland Drive around 5:00 p.m. on a report of a vehicle fire, a news release from the city of Altoona said. Crews arrived on the scene just minutes after the 911 call and saw flames and smoke coming from the windows of a travel trailer.

Firefighters entered the trailer and found an adult woman inside. Emergency medical care was provided on the scene, and she was transported by medics to a Des Moines hospital in serious condition. Her name has not been released.

The Altoona Fire Department was able to quickly put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.