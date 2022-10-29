FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning.

At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault.

According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26, had assaulted him and kicked him out of the home. He also told officers that his 3-year-old son was still inside.

Officers had the victim call Thomas-McCabe in an attempt to get his 3-year-old son out of the house, but she refused. During the phone call, Thomas-McCabe allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they approached the house.

The Jefferson County/Fairfield Police Department’s joint Strategic Response Team (S.R.T.) was activated. The child was able to be negotiated out of the home safely, but Thomas-McCabe remained barricaded inside, the police said.

Thomas-McCabe eventually stopped responding to negotiators and the S.R.T. made entry to the home and deployed a K-9 unit to clear and secure the house. A K-9 found Thomas-McCabe hidden in a compartment in a crawl-space armed with a loaded AR-style rifle.

Officers were able to arrest Thomas-McCabe without incident. Thomas-McCabe has been charged with domestic abuse assault second offense, interference with official acts – display or possess a dangerous weapon, and assault – display or possess a dangerous weapon.