Woman Found Stabbed in Car in Rural Mahaska County, Suspect in Custody

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A St. Louis man is custody in Mahasaka County, accused of stabbing a woman found in a car along a rural highway late Monday night.

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Pella Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of Highway 163 between Pella and Oskaloosa around 11:35pm on Monday night. A driver called 911 to report he’d found a woman in a vehicle parked along the highway suffering from multiple stab wounds.

36-year-old Shauna Flynn from St. Louis, Missouri was taken from the scene by ambulance. She was last listed in stable condition at a Des Moines hospital.

Within hours of discovering Flynn, authorities were able to identify a suspect. Jonathon McAtee, 29 of St. Louis, was arrested at a hotel in Ottumwa at 2:55 am on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of Attempt to Commit Murder.