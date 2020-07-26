Woman Found Dead in Fort Dodge Apartment Fire

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman died in a fire at an apartment in Fort Dodge on Sunday, according to the Fort Dodge Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to 629 Central Avenue at 2:04 p.m. after a resident of the building discovered smoke coming from an apartment and a smoke alarm activated.

Firefighters found a woman unresponsive in the apartment, which they say was filled with heavy smoke. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the fire, authorities said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. She was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.