Woman extricated after being injured in crash near Living History Farms

CLIVE, Iowa – Traffic was backed up onto the interstate Tuesday morning after a crash involving an SUV and a box truck on Hickman Road.

The Clive Police Department says the accident happened at 8:36 a.m. at the intersection of Hickman Road and NW 111th St. A box truck was in the left turning lane of eastbound Hickman, waiting to turn left at the entrance to Living History Farms when it was struck from behind by a Buick Rendezvous.

The driver of the SUV was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency responders. She was transported to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash reduced traffic to one lane on Hickman Road while crews cleaned up the accident, causing traffic to back up on I-35/80 northbound from the exit ramp.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

