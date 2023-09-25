MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Union woman died following a tractor accident in northwestern Marshall County Saturday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in around 10:25 a.m. about the accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Beth Fuhs, 57, had been seriously injured when the loader tractor she was operating overturned.

Several emergency medical agencies assisted the MCSO on the scene.

Fuhs was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Health in Marshalltown, where she later died from her injuries.