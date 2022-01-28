DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash near the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday night.

The crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of Fleur Drive and Payton Avenue just before midnight. A Chrysler Pacifica was speeding southbound on Fleur Drive when it rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade, 67-year-old Nancy Jean Horton, died from her injuries on Thursday, police said. Her two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The Chrysler Pacifica caught fire, and bystanders had to pull the unconscious 24-year-old driver from the vehicle. He was the only one in the vehicle, according to police, and remains hospitalized as of Friday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit.