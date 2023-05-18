Fatal fire in the 1800 block of Hamilton St. SW in Cedar Rapids on May 18, 2023.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A woman died following a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Hamilton St. SW around 7:42 a.m., according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flame.

Fatal fire in the 1800 block of Hamilton St. SW in Cedar Rapids on May 18, 2023.

Firefighters tried to find someone possibly trapped inside, but because of the fire conditions, they were unable to enter the structure safely. After crews got water on the fire and were able to suppress the flames, they entered the garage.

In a search of the garage, an adult female was located. She was brought out to receive treatment on the scene and then transported to the hospital. Officials say she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The CRFD said high levels of debris already in the garage caused firefighters problems in their efforts to put out the fire.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.