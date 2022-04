BEDFORD, Iowa — Two people were killed in a house in rural Taylor County on Wednesday morning, authorities are reporting. It happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of Rockwood Avenue just outside of the town of Bedford. Authorities say a 21-year-old woman and one-year-old boy were found dead inside the home. Their names have not been released, nor have any details on the cause of the fire.

