MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year.

According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson.

On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street. When first responders arrived they found a home engulfed in flames. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained a significant amount of fire and smoke damage. As a result of the investigation into the cause of the fire, police and fire personnel determined the fire was started intentionally.

According to the fire department the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire are asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234.