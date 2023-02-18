DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was arrested and charged after her dog had to be put down due to its unhealthy state.

Aubrey Marie Tindell, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

According to court records, Tindell and her boyfriend Jose Steers kept the male labrador retriever in the garage without adequate food and water in December. Tindell and Steers took the dog to the vet to be checked out, but the dog was unable to be saved and had to be put down, court records state.

The dog’s cause of death was listed as severe emaciation and multi-system organ failure due to the conditions he was kept in, according to a necropsy report.

Tindell was being held at the Polk County Jail, but has since bonded out.