DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman charged in the hit-and-run death of an East High School student in April doesn’t want to be tried by a jury.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Terra Flipping filed a motion on June 29th to waive her right to a jury trial. Flipping is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police said Flipping was driving the SUV that hit 14-year-old Ema Cardenas in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue on April 28th. Cardenas was walking home from school at the time of the accident.

Flipping stopped at an adjacent parking lot right after the accident but did not help Cardenas before leaving the area, police said. Cardenas died from her injuries that night.

Flipping turned herself in to police the following day.

A hearing has been scheduled for July 13 on Flipping’s motion. If it is approved, there will be a bench trial in the case – meaning the judge will decide the case.

A plea of not guilty has already been entered by Flipping. Her trial was previously scheduled for August 8th.