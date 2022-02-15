URBANDALE, IOWA — Urbandale Police say they arrived on the scene of a reported disturbance at a gas station over the weekend to find a woman “actively biting” a clerk at the store. The woman, 38-year-old Amber Revell of Jefferson, is now facing multiple counts of assault and other charges.

According to online criminal complaints, Urbandale Police were called to a Kum & Go in the 6900 block of Douglas Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found Revell attacking a clerk at the store by biting him. Police say Revell bit the clerk several times – causing injuries to his hand, chest and stomach – and also kicked the man in the mouth.

Police say Revell resisted their attempts to breathalyze her and to take her into custody. She allegedly assaulted the officers and kicked their car as they forcefully put her in the backseat. Revell is charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Assault on Peace Officers

Interference with Official Acts

Criminal Mischief

Consumption

Police say that Revell smelled of alcohol at the time of her arrest. A witness at the scene told officers that he had been drinking with her at a nearby bar earlier in the evening.