Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in their investigation into the fatal shooting of a man on Wednesday afternoon in the Drake neighborhood.

36-year-old Sean Newman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 1300 block of 23rd Street around 2:30 pm on Wednesday. On Thursday morning police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Whitney Ann Davis. She is charged with First Degree Murder.