Wofford Found Guilty of Murder in 2019 Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man charged in the shooting death of a Des Moines man in 2019 has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Police determined Stanley Wofford tried to cover up his involvement in the August 31, 2019 murder of 45-year-old John Belcher by giving false information. Belcher’s body was found inside a home in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue.

It was determined Wofford called 911 about half an hour after the shooting took place and claimed to have found Belcher’s body.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Wofford on Monday.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 23rd. The mandatory sentence for first degree murder in Iowa is life in prison.