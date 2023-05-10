JOHNSTON, IOWA — Witnesses to a fatal shooting at a Johnston apartment building say the shooter acted in self-defense.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 11:30pm in an apartment building in the 4700 block of NW 62nd Avenue. First responders found 62-year-old Steven Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Another person was injured by a gunshot.

Police have not released the name of the person who shot Miller. He was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. Police say he is cooperating with them and no charges have been filed at this time.

Two witnesses to the shooting, including the man who was injured, say it was an act of self-defense and that Miller was armed and aggressive. Johnston Police are not commenting further on the investigation at this time.