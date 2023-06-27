WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man was killed on Tuesday morning in a crash in West Des Moines. Police say an officer was attempting to begin a traffic stop when 25-year-old Anthony Overton sped off, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alivia Barrantes was nearby when the crash happened. She recalled hearing a loud thud, then the officer arrived on scene and immediately began CPR.

“I opened the window and then all of a sudden I heard a very loud thud. No tire screeching or anything like that,” said Barrantes, who works at a coffee shop right off of Railroad Avenue and EP True Parkway, the intersection where the accident occured.

She did not see the actual accident happen, only the aftermath.

“I saw a couple people running up. But I don’t think there was much that they could do because the police officer pulled up too and that’s when they started CPR,” said Barrantes. “But there was a few other people standing over there, you know, I saw from like a block away at the window here. Yeah it was, it was pretty scary.”

Barrantes recalled a heavy emergency response in minutes. She estimated that they performed CPR on the motorcyclist for around eight minutes. She said she doesn’t know how more accidents don’t happen at the intersection, as she sees people speeding around the area a lot while she works.