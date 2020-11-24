Wisconsin Woman Arrested After I-80 Drug Bust Nets 123 Pounds of Pot

I-80 drug bust on Nov. 22, 2020. (Used with permission from Iowa State Patrol)

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says 123 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop on I-80 in central Iowa over the weekend.

The drug bust began when a State Trooper pulled over 22-year-old Niesha Hubanks of Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a traffic violation around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It happened just a few miles west of the Highway 169 exit in Dallas County.

A criminal complaint says while speaking with Hubanks the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and he called for a K-9 to assist with the investigation.

K-9 Sampson, from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on the scene and provided a positive indication for the odor of narcotics which resulted in a search of the vehicle. The search turned up about 123 one-pound packages of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

During the investigation, Hubanks admitted she was being paid to fly to California and drive back the marijuana to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hubanks was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and prohibited acts.