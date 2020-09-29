Wisconsin Football Coach Fired After Exposing Players to COVID-19

(WTMJ/NBC News) A Wisconsin football coach was fired after officials say he attended a scrimmage game knowing that he may have been positive for COVID-19.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said that the coach had been feeling ill with symptoms of COVID-19 and went to his doctor’s office for a test last Thursday.

It’s unclear if he knew he was positive when attending the Kewaskum-Hartford game Saturday, but Schoemann says he knew he had symptoms and should have stayed home.

It was during the game that county contact tracers from the health department called the coach.

“He got that phone call as he was walking onto the field or as he was on the field, and made the decision that he needed to be at that scrimmage,” Schoemann says.

When the Kewaskum Gridiron Youth Football league learned of the coach’s diagnosis, they fired him immediately and looked at game film to see who he came into contact with.

