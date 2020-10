ADEL — ADM Senior Cole Williamson is sidelined this season, but not because of COVID-19, the derecho, or eligibility issues.

Williamson’s fighting Ewing’s sarcoma.

But as the ADM seniors played their final home game, CW2 was front-and-center, on a tee shirt that was made in his honor.

Williamson says he can beat cancer, which embodies the saying on the back of the shirt: Tough People Win.

ADM beat Perry on Friday, 70-0.

To purchase one of the CW2 shirts, you can contact Iconic Apparel in Adel.