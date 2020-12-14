Wintry Weekend Brings Twofold Joy for Waukee Students Heading Back to the Classroom Monday

WAUKEE, Iowa — The weekend’s winter wonderland has done wonders for the soul of Iowans. “My favorite part about the snow is going sledding and doing fun things,” said Aleya Gillispie.

Maya Mestdagh is a Waukee sixth grader who spent Saturday and Sunday carving her snowboard through fresh snow at Warrior Park. “I love the thrill of it. You just have a bunch of wind blowing in your face and you can’t control it so you just go with the flow,” said Maya.

Waukee third grader Luke Hancock took to the sledding hill with one goal. “I finally got to snowboard for my first time ever. It was kind of exciting and scary at the same time,” he said.

Waukee fourth grader Jaxson Mestdagh said the snow signified a joyful change in seasons. “Yes, because I knew it was getting closer to Christmas and my birthday,” said Jaxson.

The smiles and laughter have often been missing since COVID-19 positivity rates forced the entire Waukee school district into online learning since Nov. 20. It left many children like Maya at a loss. “Seeing my friends and actually being able to do stuff in the classroom and not on technology to do everything,” Maya said.

Ellie Hancock is a sixth grader in Waukee and her Sunday joy was twofold because of the news Friday that the district decided to go back to in-person learning on Monday. “Just actually having a one-on-one conversation with them because over a Zoom call it’s just not the same. Much like the snow, socially distanced hugs in Waukee schools will be plentiful on Monday. “Give them like an air hug,” said Ellie.

Luke says he has gotten used to home cooking and that virtual learning had its perks. “I can actually eat non-school food. When you are in school you are just bored,” said Luke.

While many Waukee students have mixed feelings about heading back to the classroom, the snow provided positivity in a year that has felt like an uphill battle. “A lot of people are going to be super excited, but there will be mixed feelings from everybody,” said Maya.

As of Sunday, the 14-day average positivity rate for Dallas County was at 15.3%. The district still allowed students to choose virtual learning if they do not feel comfortable learning in the classroom setting.